Labor Secretary Alex Acosta will make a statement Wednesday afternoon regarding his involvement in a 2008 deal that spared accused pedophile Jeffrey Epstein from life in prison.

The Labor Department said Mr. Acosta will make a statement at 2:30 p.m. and answer reporters’ questions. He is not expected to resign.

A former federal prosecutor, Mr. Acosta has been under siege for overseeing a plea deal that allowed Mr. Epstein to avoid federal charges in exchange for pleading guilty to state prostitution charges and registering as a sex offender.

The 2008 agreement has drawn scrutiny from the public and lawmakers since Mr. Epstein was arrested over the weekend.

He has pleaded not guilty to child sex trafficking charges lodged by New York prosecutors.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.