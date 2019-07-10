Embattled Labor Secretary Alex Acosta on Wednesday laid the blame for billionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein’s deal on state prosecutors in Florida, saying without his intervention, the accused pedophile would not have served any jail time.

“The state attorney’s office was ready to let Epstein walk free with no jail time. Nothing,” Mr. Acosta said during a press conference. “Without the work of our prosecutors, Epstein would have gotten away with the just that state charge.”

Mr. Acosta, a U.S. attorney for Miami at the time, said state prosecutors would have pursued a lesser charge against Mr. Epstein that would have spared him prison time. He said his office stepped in and offered Mr. Epstein a guilty plea that required a 13-month stay in a county jail and registering as a sex offender.

“There is value to a short guilty plea because letting him walk, letting [happen] what the state attorney was ready to do would have been absolutely awful,” he said.

Mr. Acosta indicated he had no plans to resign.

Instead, Mr. Acosta defended his role in brokering the 2008 agreement with Mr. Epstein, who potentially faced life in prison on child sex abuse charges. The non-prosecution agreement offered by Mr. Acosta resulted in Epstein spending 13 months behind bars in a work-release program that allowed him to spend six days a week at his office.

Mr. Acosta has come under fire this week after federal prosecutors in New York charged Mr. Epstein with child sex trafficking, alleging he abused dozens of young girls at his homes in New York and Palm Beach, Florida.

Federal prosecutors said Mr. Epstein sexually abused girls as young as 14, paying them to recruit fresh victims and creating a constant stream of new victims for his illicit desires.

Some on the left immediately slammed Mr. Acosta’s explanation.

“Short of ‘I resign,’ there’s nothing Alex Acosta can say to right the wrong he perpetrated against Jeffrey Epstein’s victims,” said Derek Martin, director of Allied Progress, a left-leaning watchdog group. “It’s long past time for President Trump to tell Acosta, ‘You’re fired.”

The press conference was a rare move for Mr. Acosta, who has stayed largely silent even as calls for him to go have grown louder. Several Democrats, including Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, have demanded Mr. Acosta’s resignation.

Republicans have largely remained mum on the situation, perhaps taking their cue from President Trump, who has stood by his labor secretary. On Tuesday, the president painted Mr. Acosta as the victim of Congressional outrage.

“I feel very badly, actually, for Secretary Acosta, because I’ve known him as being somebody who works so hard and has done such a good job,” Mr. Trump said.

Other administration figures have taken the president’s lead, endorsing the besieged Mr. Acosta.

Marc Short, Vice President Pence’s chief of staff, said Mr. Epstein’s defense attorneys actually tried to get Mr. Acosta removed because “he was such an aggressive prosecutor in this case.”

But it may not be enough to save Mr. Acosta’s job. Even if he survives this week, he faces additional scrutiny from both Congress and the Justice Department, which is probing the 2008 deal with Mr. Epstein.

On Wednesday, House Democrats asked the Justice Department for a briefing on the review while House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings, Maryland Democrat, demanded Mr. Acosta explain the plea deal to his committee.

Mr. Cummings sent a letter requesting Mr. Acosta testify at a public hearing on July 23.

“Your testimony is even more critical now that federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York unsealed a new indictment earlier this week outlining a host of additional charges against Mr. Epstein, including luring dozens of teenage girls to his homes in New York City and Palm Beach, Florida, and paying them to engage in sexual activity with him,” Mr. Cummings wrote.

