A federal appeals court on Wednesday ruled in favor of President Trump’s business interests, tossing a lawsuit brought by Maryland and Washington, D.C., arguing he was violating the Constitution by running his hotel empire while serving as president.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Maryland and D.C. don’t have standing to complain about Mr. Trump’s actions.

The ruling was based on procedural grounds, and does not mean the president is in the clear. Indeed, he suffered a setback earlier this month in a similar lawsuit brought by congressional Democrats.

Mr. Trump still touted it as a big win.

“Unanimous decision in my favor from The United States Court of Appeals For The Fourth Circuit on the ridiculous Emoluments Case,” the president tweeted. “I don’t make money, but lose a fortune for the honor of serving and doing a great job as your President (including accepting Zero salary!).”

Mr. Trump has kept his ownership in his business empire, though he has turned over day-to-day operations to his children.

His political opponents say he’s enriching himself through money U.S. government officials and foreign officials pay for rooms, bar tabs and other expenses at his properties, such as the Trump International hotel in Washington, D.C.

That, they say, violates the “Emoluments Clauses” of the Constitution, which restrict the president from making money off the federal government beyond his official salary, and restrict him from accepting things of value from foreign governments.

