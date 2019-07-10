Rep. Ayanna Pressley told Kellyanne Conway Tuesday to keep her “name out of your lying mouth” after the White House counselor mocked the freshman lawmaker’s disagreement with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as a “catfight.”

Mrs. Pelosi criticized Ms. Pressley, along with Reps. Ilhan Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rashida Tlaib over the weekend for being the only four Democrats that opposed legislation that would provide protections to migrant children in detention centers.

“All these people have their public whatever and their Twitter world. But they didn’t have any following. They’re four people and that’s how many votes they got,” the California Democrat said

Mrs. Conway mocked the article on Fox News Tuesday, calling the tensions a “major meow moment” and a “huge catfight.”

“Major Meow Mashup with @SpeakerPelosi brushing back anti-humanitarian border aid fresh-women @AOC @IlhanMN @AyannaPressley @RashidaTlaib,” she later tweeted.

Ms. Pressley hit back, telling the White House counselor to “take a seat” and referenced the child separation policy that has occurred under President Trump.

“Oh hi Distraction Becky. Remember that time your boss tore babies from their mothers’ arms and threw them in cages? Yeah take a seat and keep my name out of your lying mouth,” she tweeted.

The last of the four freshman congresswomen to speak out about Ms. Pelosi’s op-ed, Ms. Pressley said on WGBH Tuesday night that she voted against the bill because it lacked inadequate oversight of border patrol.

“This is an issue of consequence to the country and [the 7th Congressional District], specifically, which is 40 percent immigrant,” she said, “I do not believe that that advances the cause, or helps our party or strengthens us going into 2020.”

