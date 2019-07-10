UNION GAP, Wash. (AP) - Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice released the name of the 16-year-old boy who died after being stabbed Saturday at Valley Mall in Union Gap.

The Yakima Herald-Republic reports that Curtice announced Tuesday that Davis Reyes Jr. died of a single stab wound to the torso.

Police say Reyes was stabbed after a fight broke out in the upstairs restroom of the Macy’s store.

Union Gap Police Chief Greg Cobb says three juveniles were questioned in the matter and released pending further investigation.

