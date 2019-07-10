WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - Four Delaware newlywed couples say they’ve had thousands of dollars’ worth of gifts stolen from them during separate weddings at Hotel du Pont.

Three couples told the Delaware News Journal that they think the cards went missing when hotel staff delivered champagne to the locked, unattended bridal suite as the couples socialized with guests downstairs.

The Wilmington Police Department says it’s investigating four theft reports from the hotel since October 2018.

Couples allege a $500 speaker, thousands of dollars in cash and checks as well as cards from family members like the father of the bride went missing.

Hotel spokeswoman Shannon Maguire DeLucia told the paper they’ve “cooperated fully” with police.

Hotel du Pont was built in Wilmington in 1913 and was the site of 70 weddings last year.

