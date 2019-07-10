President Trump will announce a shakeup of the kidney-care market Wednesday to save federal tax dollars, spur much-needed transplants and encourage patients to receive dialysis at home, instead of clinics.

Mr. Trump will sign an executive order that reorganizes how doctors and health facilities are paid, so patients can avoid getting kidney disease in the first place.

For too long, officials said, the government’s been paying for treatment instead of prevention.

“Under the president’s leadership, we’re working to flip that around,” Health Secretary Alex Azar said.

Mr. Trump’s order sets ambitious goals — he wants a 25-percent reduction in end-stage renal disease, and twice as many donated kidneys, by 2030 — and it will crack down on inefficient nonprofits responsible for procuring kidneys for transplant.

The president will also offer federal support for people who lose wages or confront child-care costs after donating their kidneys.

Administration officials said Medicare spends more than $110 billion per year on the kidney-care sector, exceeding federal spending on the National Institutes of Health, NASA and the Department of Homeland Security combined.

In some ways, the mission is personal — first lady Melania Trump was treated for a “benign” kidney condition last year.

Yet health officials said the president was driven by his resolve to fix problems that have festered under previous administrations.

Officials said payment models haven’t really changed since President Richard M. Nixon signed the Medicare kidney-disease entitlement into law in 1972.

“For 50 years, we have basically had a stagnant system of how we treat people who have chronic kidney disease,” Mr. Azar said.

The administration said it plans to launch an awareness campaign on how to prevent kidney disease and become a donor.

Meanwhile, new payment models will reward doctors who flag patients with early warning signs, such as diabetes or high blood pressure, and prevent kidney disease upfront.

The administration is pushing for “flexible” models that allow patients to seek care at home.

Only 12 percent of patients receive dialysis at home ahead of transplants, officials said.

Mr. Trump wants to dramatically increase that share to eight in 10 patients by 2025, putting it on par with places like Hong Kong.

Also, the order will tighten up oversight of organ procurement organizations — nonprofits that manage kidneys in a certain U.S. region — that suffer from “lax accountability and wide variability” in performance, Mr. Azar said.

The goal is to make sure health centers receive the organs faster, so patients don’t remain on dialysis for longer than they need to.

