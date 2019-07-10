GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) - Authorities say a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a man in southern New Jersey has turned himself in to authorities.

Gloucester Township police say Bruce Bennett is charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in death. It wasn’t known if the 66-year-old Franklinville man has retained an attorney.

The accident happened around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday on Sicklerville Road. Officers found the 18-year-old male victim and took him to hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Authorities say Bennett fled the scene but surrendered later Tuesday. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.