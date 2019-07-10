Immigrant-rights activists staged a sit-in protest at former Vice President Joseph R. Biden’s campaign headquarters Wednesday, demanding he apologize for being part of the Obama administration’s record level of deportations.

Protesters said Mr. Biden can help cleanse himself by promising to halt all deportations and release all illegal immigrants from detention if he becomes president.

They also told Mr. Biden to commit to finding and bringing back people “unjustly deported” during his administration — though they didn’t say who, exactly, that would apply to.

“The Democratic party is complicit in deporting three million people,” one activist said on a live webcast of the sit-in.

While President Trump is the chief target of immigration protests, President Obama still holds the record for most formal deportations in any one year, as well as the most for any one administration.

The number peaked in 2012 at nearly 410,000, and was above 200,000 in every year Mr. Obama held office. That earned him the title “Deported in chief” from Hispanic rights advocates.

The activists Wednesday said those numbers show that ousting Mr. Trump isn’t enough to protect illegal immigrants.

A number of Democratic candidates appear to agree. Most of the major candidates have embraced plans to repeal the criminal penalties against jumping the border, and have vowed to curtail deportations and dramatically reduce the ability to hold migrants for deportation.

