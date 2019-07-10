D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said Tuesday President Trump’s “Salute to America” festival has drained a fund intended to protect the District from terrorist attacks and provide security for events.

“[O]ur projections indicate that the [Emergency Planning and Security Fund] will be depleted following your additional July 4th holiday activities and subsequent first amendment demonstrations. The accrued amount for the July 4th holiday totals approximately $1.7 million,” the D.C. Democrat wrote in a letter to the White House.

Ms. Bowser asked the Trump administration to reimburse the expense, saying unexpected events like George H.W. Bush’s funeral procession have also helped bankrupt the account

She added that future events like the 2021 inauguration could be impacted by the lack of money in the fund.

“It is critical that the EPSF is fully reimbursed for these funds to ensure the District can uphold proper security and support during the remainder of the fiscal year without incurring a deficit for federal activities,” she wrote.

“As we continue to gather estimates for the next Inauguration, we ask for your help with ensuring the residents of the District of Columbia are not asked to cover millions of dollars of federal expenses and are able to maintain our high standards of protection for federal events,” she said.

Chris Rodriguez, director of the D.C. Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency, told The Washington Post that Mr. Trump’s version of the July 4 ceremony cost six times more than previous years.

Mr. Trump’s Independence Day event featured military vehicles, several planes and a speech by President Trump at the Lincoln Memorial.

The even drew a large amount of protestors and counter-protestors, which required an increased police presence to maintain order.

The Trump administration and Congress have reportedly yet to pay the District of Columbia $7 million for President Trump’s 2017 inauguration ceremony.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.