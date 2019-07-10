House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday she had “no regrets” about jabbing at Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her fellow rebellious freshmen Democrats, adding fuel to a feud that’s straining party unity.

Mrs. Pelosi’s lieutenants this week were hoping to patch over the fight, which has spilled into the public in spectacular fashion with interviews and counter-tweets, saying it’s an internal family matter and insisting House Democrats are still pulling in the same direction.

But the combatants — Mrs. Pelosi on one hand, and the four freshmen on the other — are still going at it.

“I have no regrets about anything. Regrets is not what I do,” Mrs. Pelosi said, defending her comments over the weekend minimizing the political weight of Ms. Ocasio-Cortez of New York and fellow Reps. Ayana Pressley of Massachusetts, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan.

Mrs. Pelosi lashed out after those four voted against a Democratic border-spending bill last month, denting the party’s hopes of a unanimous message. The speaker told The New York Times that the four women “have their public whatever and their Twitter world,” but said they “didn’t have any following” inside Congress.

On Wednesday, Mrs. Pelosi said that was accurate — they were the only four to vote against the Democrats’ version of the border spending bill.

She also seemed to suggest the women’s staffers were going too far in attacking those who voted for the border funding.

“By the way, our caucus is very upset about some of the comments from the staff,” Mrs. Pelosi said.

She didn’t specify what the offense was, but Ms. Ocasio-Cortez’s chief of staff drew attention on his Twitter account by sharing posts talking about launching primary challenges against Democrats who backed a bipartisan border spending bill.

On Wednesday, Ms. Omar said it’s not her responsibility to keep the caucus happy.

“Whipping votes is the job of leadership and making sure there is support for legislation,” she said. “We get to vote on behalf of our constituents. Our job isn’t to make sure that we have our colleagues voting a certain way and I hope leadership understands their role and understands what our role is.”

Democrats huddled Wednesday morning for their weekly full caucus meeting and emerged to say they were trying to keep the dispute in perspective.

“I know this is of great interest to the media, but the reality is that we’re a big a very diverse caucus and that is one of our great strengths,” Rep. David Cicilline, the party’s messaging chair, told reporters. “The people in our caucus are going to have different views on a number of issues, and there will be conversations about which is the right approach.”

Several members said Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer, the second-ranking Democrat behind Mrs. Pelosi, tried to soothe the waters and refocus on future agenda items.

“If we have problems with each other, we ought to address it with each other and not go outside,” Rep. John Yarmuth told reporters of the general message.

But another test for Mrs. Pelosi is brewing, with liberal lawmakers objecting to the size of a $733 billion defense policy bill due for a floor vote this week. Progressive Democrats have said they may not be able to vote for the legislation unless the price tag comes down.

That’s a problem for Mrs. Pelosi because the bill already tilts to the left — so much so that Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, California Republican, said he doubts any GOP members will vote for it. They want the price tag to meet President Trump’s $750 billion request.

He called the looming vote “the defining point that it’s not the Democratic Party of the past.”

“This is a new socialist Democratic Party,” Mr. McCarthy told reporters.

Without GOP support, Mrs. Pelosi will need to find votes for passage among her own party, giving the progressives substantial leverage.

Mr. Hoyer told reporters the bill will pass, and it will be proof that the party is still unified.

“You’ll see on the defense bill. We’re going to pass the defense bill. And that’s a tough bill to pass because there’s some strong feelings on that,” he said.

Rep. Jan Schakowsky, a senior progressive member and prominent ally of the speaker, has been leading the charge to get other liberals on board.

She told reporters that there are four amendments being considered that will soothe over some concerns that progressives have, including paid family leave for federal employees.

Mr. Yarmuth and Mr. Cicilline, both members of the progressive caucus as well, are confident that the liberal wing of the party will end up supporting the bill.

“I’m much less worried about being able to pass it,” Mr. Yarmuth said. “I think the progressives now understand how much really good policy is in there from their perspective. And I think everybody understands how critical it is that, since we’re not going to get any Republican votes most likely … just in terms of the ongoing ability of our caucus to function, that we pass a defense bill.”

The further the bill tilts to the left, the tougher it will be to strike an eventual deal with the Senate, which passed its own defense bill on an overwhelming bipartisan vote last month.

