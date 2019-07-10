FOUR OAKS, N.C. (AP) - A pastor at a North Carolina church is accused of engaging in sexual acts with an underage girl.
Johnston County Sheriff’s officers charged 61-year-old Stephen Arthur Morris on Friday with statutory rape/sex offense and indecent liberties with a child.
Sheriff’s spokesman Capt. Jeff Caldwell says Morris is accused of committing crimes against a 13-year-old from 2013 to 2014.
News outlets report Morris has led the Oliver’s Grove Baptist Church in Four Oaks. His bail was set at $2.5 million ahead of a July 25 hearing.
It is unclear whether he has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.
