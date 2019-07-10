Relatives of Paul Whelan, a former U.S. Marine jailed in Russia, announced plans Wednesday to personally lobby American officials next week to help secure his release.

Mr. Whelan’s siblings said they will campaign in D.C. for their brother’s freedom as he remains behind bars in Moscow for nearly 200 days and counting.

“Paul’s sister, Elizabeth, will return to Washington D.C. next week to continue to lobby for Congressional action and Department of State engagement in Paul’s case,” David Whelan said in a statement. “I’ll be joining her for a few days to help press the unfairness of Paul’s continued wrongful detention. We will continue to seek his freedom and return to his family.”

Ms. Whelan confirmed the trip when contacted by The Washington Times later Wednesday.

A 49-year-old businessman from Novi, Michigan, the former Marine was arrested inside a Moscow hotel in late December and was subsequently accused by Russian authorities of espionage. He has remained jailed ever since and faces a maximum sentence of 20 years behind bars if found guilty.

Speaking from a cage inside a Russian courtroom last month, Mr. Whelan said his life is being threatened in prison and pressed President Trump for assistance.

“Mr. President, we cannot keep America great unless we aggressively protect and defend American citizens wherever they are in the world,” Mr. Whelan said during the hearing.

The U.S. Embassy in Moscow has since reported filing an official protest with the Russian Foreign Ministry involving Mr. Whelan’s incarceration.

“We are monitoring Mr. Whelan’s case closely and continue to press for fair and humane treatment, due process and access to appropriate medical care,” a State Department spokesperson told The Times last month. “We take allegations of mistreatment seriously and will continue to raise Mr. Whelan’s case at every opportunity.”

Officials from the U.S. Embassy are scheduled to visit Mr. Whelan this Thursday, his brother said.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.