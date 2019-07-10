WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio sheriff has accepted suspension in the aftermath of his indictment and a judge’s restrictions.

Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader was charged last month with counts including theft in office and evidence-tampering after authorities looked into a complaint accusing him of stealing money that had been seized in drug cases. He pleaded not guilty and is free on bond.

A judge said he couldn’t have contact with witnesses in the case and Ohio Auditor Keith Faber (FAY’-bur) asked the state Supreme Court to suspend the sheriff.

Faber said Wednesday that Reader’s decision on the suspension allows the community to maintain confidence in the sheriff’s office while the legal process continues.

A message was left for Reader’s attorney.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.