Stocks rose to record highs in early trading Wednesday as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who’s under pressure from President Trump to cut interest rates, signaled to Congress that a rate cut is coming.

The S&P 500 topped 3,000 for the first time in its history and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose about 150 points in the first hour of trading after Mr. Powell’s prepared testimony to the House Financial Services Committee was made public. His comments, saying the Fed will “act as appropriate” to preserve the nation’s longest economic expansion, bolstered the market’s expectations of a coming rate cut.

Mr. Powell said inflation has been running below the Fed’s objective of 2%, while trade tensions and concerns about global growth “have been weighing on economic activity and the outlook.”

“Overall growth in the second quarter appears to have moderated,” Mr. Powell said. “Many [Fed Open Market Committee] participants saw that the case for a somewhat more accommodative monetary policy had strengthened. Since then, based on incoming data and other developments, it appears that uncertainties around trade tensions and concerns about the strength of the global economy continue to weigh on the U.S. economic outlook.”

Mr. Trump has been highly critical of Mr. Powell’s leadership at the Fed after the central bank raised rates four times last year. He said the actions blunted economic growth, and he’s nominated to the Fed’s board of governors two candidates who have spoken in favor of rate cuts.

