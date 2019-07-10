President Donald Trump’s company has canceled a golf tournament with strippers serving as caddies that was to be held at Trump’s golf resort near Miami.

The Washington Post reports Wednesday that the Trump Organization issued a statement saying the event would no longer take place because Miami All Stars, a children’s charity that was to benefit from it, had pulled out. The statement said “all amounts paid will be refunded.”

The Shadow All Star Tournament was organized by a Hialeah strip club, Shadow Cabaret. The club had advertised on Facebook and its website that the event would be held Saturday at Trump National Doral.

The tournament offered golfers a choice of dancers to be their “caddy girl.”

Miami All Stars director, Carlos Alamilla, told The Associated Press that he withdrew Wednesday because he wasn’t aware a strip club was involved.

