WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A woman has been charged with dragging a Kansas sheriff’s deputy while fleeing after being stopped.
KFDI reports that 45-year-old Melissa Heinzman was arrested Tuesday night. She is charged with aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer, failure to stop at an accident and other charges.
Heinzman was accused of dragging a Sedgwick County sheriff’s deputy about 100 feet (30.5 meters) during a June 23rd traffic stop. The deputy wasn’t seriously hurt.
Her bond is set at $250,000.
Information from: KFDI-FM, http://news.kfdi.com
