CHICAGO (AP) - Authorities say one person died and two were rescued after a sailboat capsized in Lake Michigan near the Chicago shoreline.

Chicago police say in a statement that the boat overturned about 2 a.m. Thursday. A 28-year-old woman was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital. Police say a man and woman from the boat were rescued and were in good condition. Names weren’t immediately released.

The boat capsized in an area along North Lake Shore Drive near Lincoln Park that includes beaches, docks and jetties.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances of the capsizing. WLS-TV reports the Chicago Fire Department Marine Unit says due to high water in Lake Michigan many potential hazards that usually are exposed, such as jetties, are covered in water.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.