More passengers are describing the harrowing incident with violent turbulence that diverted an Air Canada flight to Honolulu Thursday.

The flight to Sydney encountered the turbulence about 600 miles (965.6 kilometers) from Honolulu.

Llyn Williams was traveling with his wife Erica Daly back to their home in Sydney. His wife was injured and taken to the hospital.

He said that when they hit the violent turbulence, nearly everyone in their cabin who wasn’t belted in hit the ceiling. He said the scene afterward was frightening, with “a lot of blood everywhere.”

Andrew Szucs of Sydney was belted in and said the plane dropped suddenly and then went sideways. The people who were not belted in flew up and hit the ceiling.

Officials say 37 people were injured, nine seriously.

