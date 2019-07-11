By - Associated Press - Thursday, July 11, 2019

LOXLEY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama’s prison system says an inmate with a swastika tattoo has escaped from a work-release center in south Alabama.

A statement from the Department of Corrections says 41-year-old Travis Wyatt Dawson was reported missing from the Loxley Work Release on Wednesday night.

He was wearing black pants and a black shirt and could be identified from marks including a swastika tattoo.

Dawson is serving a 20-year term on a drug conviction in Escambia County. He was convicted in 2013.

