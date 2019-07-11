Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says that media attention over her racial complaints about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is unwarranted as she’s “just pointing out a pattern.”

The New York Democrat told CNN’s Manu Raju that claims of “persistent singling out … out of newly elected women of color” by Mrs. Pelosi should be interpreted through a broader context.

At issue, Ms. Ocasio-Cortez said Thursday, were cultural issues that are bigger than intraparty disputes.

“Well I think it’s really just pointing out a pattern, right?” she asked Mr. Raju. “We’re not talking just about progressives, it’s singling out four individuals and knowing the media environment we’re operating in … knowing the amount of death threats we get, knowing the amount of concentration of attention, I think it’s worth asking why.”

Mrs. Pelosi has attempted to navigate a political minefield since the freshman representative – described this week as “the hero of the left wing of the Democrats” by the New Yorker Radio hour — was elected.

At times, however, her comments appear to have exacerbated the tension.

“All these people have their public whatever and their Twitter world,” Mrs. Pelosi told The New York Times’ Maureen Dowd for a July 6 op-ed. “But they didn’t have any following. They’re four people and that’s how many votes they got.”

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez has called Mrs. Pelosi’s public and private admonishments “just outright disrespectful.”

