Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden pledged Thursday that if he is elected president he will bring back the daily White House press briefings that the Trump administration has abandoned.
“We believe in the power of free press — that’s why I’ll return immediately to daily press briefings in the White House, the State Department and the Defense Department,” Mr. Biden said during a foreign policy speech in New York.
Mr. Biden vowed to adopt a “forward-looking” multilateralism and warned that President Trump’s “America First” approach has too often led to “America alone.”
