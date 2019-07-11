Senate Democrats this week demanded a conservative group backing President Trump’s nominees reveal its donors, saying if it’s going to call for transparency among Democrats, it should be willing to be open about its own operations.

The demand comes after the conservative Judicial Crisis Network launched a $1.1 million ad campaign telling pro-Democratic groups to reveal the judicial nominees they’ll push Democrats to advance should they regain the White House next year.

“The American public deserves to know who is funding these attacks, and whether the same individuals are financing litigation before the court that will ultimately be decided by the justices and judges they helped to confirm,” Senate Democrats wrote in a letter to the JCN.

Fourteen Democrats, including Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer and all the Democrats on the Judiciary Committee, signed on. They asked JCN to name donors who have contributed more than $10,000 since 2017 and the number of donations under $100 since 2017.

They have also introduced legislation to require the disclosure of anonymous donors to organizations like JCN.

Carrie Severino, JCN’s chief counsel, shot back and suggested the Democrats are the ones not being forthcoming.

Her group says Democratic presidential candidates and organizations supporting them should release a public list of potential judicial nominees, just as President Trump did during the 2016 campaign. JCN says that transparency would give voters a better sense of the choices at stake in next year’s election.

“We want to thank these liberal Senators for promoting our ad and placing their hypocrisy on ‘dark money’ directly before the public,” Ms. Severino told The Washington Times.

“We assume their intention, however, is actually to try and distract the public from the continued deception on the part of their liberal ‘dark money’ allies and their secret list of potential judicial nominees post-2020 elections. President Trump publicized his list. What are they hiding?” she added.

