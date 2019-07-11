President Trump on Thursday ordered the Census Bureau to try to figure out how many American residents are citizens — but ditched plans to include the question on the 2020 count, caving to political hurdles and legal realities.

Speaking from the White House, Mr. Trump said he was issuing an executive order to all agencies in the federal government to pool their existing data and send it to the Commerce Department, which will try to come up with a count without having to stick the question on the census itself.

Mr. Trump said it will be able to calculate not just citizens and non-citizens, but will finally produce a count of the illegal immigrant population.

“Far-left Democrats in our country are determined to conceal the number of illegal aliens in our midst,” the president said. “This is part of a broader left-wing effort to erode the rights of the American citizen, and it’s very unfair.”

Mr. Trump, flanked by Attorney General William P. Barr, said he felt he could have won the court battle over sticking the question back on the census, but said it would have required a drawn-out legal battle and even a delay of the 2020 count.

The back-down is a symbolic blow for Mr. Trump, who has invested an extraordinary amount of political capital in his crusade to get a citizenship question onto the census.

His political opponents cheered.

“This is a resounding victory,” said Melissa Mark-Viverito, interim president of the Latino Victory Project. “Now that we’ve won this battle, we must ensure that we maximize our communities’ participation in the census to ensure that everyone is counted.”

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.