President Trump is expected to take executive action Thursday afternoon aimed at putting a citizenship question on the census.

The president said on Twitter that he will hold a news conference in “the beautiful Rose Garden” to address citizenship and the census. A senior administration official said Thursday morning the action might not take the form of a presidential order, but it will address the citizenship issue.

Mr. Trump hasn’t given up in his battle to restore a citizenship question on the census, despite a setback at the Supreme Court two weeks ago. The high court said the administration hadn’t made its case, and sent the matter back to the Commerce Department.

The president said he’ll address the issue after he convenes a summit on social media, where he said the focus will be on “the tremendous dishonesty, bias, discrimination and suppression practiced by certain companies.”

“We will not let them get away with it much longer,” Mr. Trump tweeted. Facebook and Twitter have not been invited to the summit.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.