President Trump lashed out on Twitter at former Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan on Thursday night, calling him a failure and quitter.

In a series of tweets, Mr. Trump also blamed Mr. Ryan for losing Republicans’ Tea Party-era House majority and 2012 presidential nominee Mitt Romney’s defeat.

“Paul Ryan, the failed V.P. candidate & former Speaker of the House, whose record of achievement was atrocious (except during my first two years as President), ultimately became a long running lame duck failure, leaving his Party in the lurch both as a fundraiser & leader,” Mr. Trump wrote at the start of a series of tweets.

Mr. Trump was apparently responding to excerpts in Tim Alberta’s new book “American Carnage,” in which Mr. Ryan reportedly said Mr. Trump “didn’t know anything about government . . . I wanted to scold him all the time.”

The president continued late into the night accusing Mr. Ryan of all manner of failure.

“When Mitt chose Paul I told people that’s the end of that Presidential run. He quit Congress because he didn’t know how to Win. They gave me standing O’s in the Great State of Wisconsin, & booed him off the stage. He promised me the Wall, & failed (happening anyway!),” he wrote.

“He had the Majority & blew it away with his poor leadership and bad timing. Never knew how to go after the Dems like they go after us. Couldn’t get him out of Congress fast enough!” he concluded.

