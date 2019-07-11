President Trump told an audience of conservative social media leaders Thursday that he’ll call the heads of Facebook, Twitter and Google on the carpet in the next few weeks to confront them about “troubling bias” on their platforms.

“We’re going to call a big meeting of the companies in a week or two,” Mr. Trump said at the White House. “They’re all going to be here. We have a bigger voice than anybody. But we don’t get covered fairly.”

The president said he wants to have “a real conversation” with the tech-giant executives, and will invite some lawmakers to the meeting as well.

“We hope to see transparency, more accountability and more freedom,” Mr. Trump said.

The president also said he is directing his administration to “explore all regulatory solutions to protect free speech.”

Mr. Trump hosted the social media summit for conservative online personalities and journalists ranging from James O’Keefe of Project Veritas and Bill Ottman of Minds.com to Trump supporters Diamond and Silk. The president claimed that the conservatives gathered in the East Room have a combined online following of at least a half a billion people.

Also in attendance were several GOP lawmakers, including Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri, who said the social media giants “would love to shut us down.”

“We can’t let them,” Mr. Hawley said. “They have to quit discriminating against conservatives.”

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.