Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton criticized reports Thursday that President Trump’s administration would be restarting ICE raids Sunday and issuing an executive action on the Census citizenship question.

“The Trump administration is preparing sweeping raids on undocumented people as the president threatens to go against the Supreme Court and demand citizenship information through the Census. Weaponized fear and bigotry are the central projects of this administration,” Ms. Clinton tweeted.

Ms. Clinton lost to Mr. Trump in the 2016 presidential election.

The New York Times reported Thursday deportation raids would recommence on Sunday after Mr. Trump halted them in June, allowing Democrats to “work out a solution to the Asylum and Loophole problems at the Southern Border.”

“If not, Deportations start,” Mr. Trump added.

Another report has circulated Thursday Mr. Trump may announce an executive action for the Census citizenship question to appear on the decennial survey after it was blocked by the Supreme Court.

Democrats and critics have said the question will lead to the undercounting of minority and immigrant community and will not provide adequate funding or congressional representation.

