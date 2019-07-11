The House has approved an amendment to its version of the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act that would prohibit spending Pentagon funds at properties owned by the Trump Organization, the president’s family-owned business empire.

The amendment to the defense authorization bill names 57 Trump properties that would be barred from receiving Defense Department money including two of his most visited locations, Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida, and the Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey.

A 2019 Government Accountability Office report found that federal agencies had spent about $13.6 million on Trump family trips to Mar-a-Lago. The Defense Department and the Department of Homeland Security contributed the most funds, spending $8.5 million and $5.1 million respectively.

The amendment, sponsored by Rep. Ted Lieu, California Democrat, said that Department of Defense funds could be spent at the properties on the condition that Mr. Trump reimburses the Treasury Department.

