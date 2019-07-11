INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The city of Indianapolis has agreed to pay more than $2 million to a man left partially paralyzed when a police officer shot him during a struggle.
The Indianapolis Star reports the city agreed last month to pay Gerald Cole $2.15 million to settle a federal lawsuit stemming from his October 2016 shooting.
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says Officer James Perry shot Cole in the arm and back during a struggle as Perry tried to handcuff Cole’s brother.
Cole, who wasn’t armed, was left partially paralyzed. His attorney, Richard Waples, says Cole faces a lifetime of medical bills and his “life is forever changed.”
A grand jury declined in March 2017 to indict Perry in Cole’s shooting. A police review board found Perry was justified for opening fire.
___
Information from: The Indianapolis Star, http://www.indystar.com
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.