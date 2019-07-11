Rep. Pramila Jayapal, co-chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, said Thursday she intends to confront House Speaker Nancy Pelosi about her feud with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other freshman representatives, saying it diminishes the caucus’ “progressive power.”

“I don’t think the speaker is used to having a group of members who has bigger Twitter followings than her. I don’t think most of us are,” the Washington Democrat said in a Politico interview.

Mrs. Pelosi and Ms. Ocasio-Cortez have traded jabs in recent weeks, including the House speaker deriding Ms. Ocasio-Cortez and fellow progressive freshmen Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts in a New York Times story as having “their public whatever and their Twitter world” after the four voted against a bipartisan bill to provide humanitarian assistance to illegal immigrants and asylum-seekers at the southern U.S. border.

During a closed-door caucus meeting Wednesday, she told members to “think twice” before tweeting, in order to present a unified front — a jab seemingly directed at the party progressives.

Mrs. Pelosi’s comments were met with fiery retorts by lawmakers such as Ms. Ocasio-Cortez throughout the week.

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez addressed the feud Wednesday with The Washington Post, saying “the persistent singling out … it got to a point where it was just outright disrespectful … the explicit singling out of newly elected women of color.”

When asked if she agreed with her point, Ms. Jayapal said, “God, it totally resonates with me, absolutely.”

“We women of color have faced this for such a long time,” she said.

During Wednesday’s meeting, Mrs. Pelosi also called out Ms. Ocasio-Cortez’s chief of staff, Saikat Chakrabarti, who recently tweeted that the New Democrats and Blue Dog Caucus “enable a racist system.”

Blue Dogs are the most conservative House Democrats, and the New Democrats also tilt toward the moderate side of the party.

“They took offense because I addressed, at the request of my members, an offensive tweet that came out of one of our member’s offices that referenced our Blue Dogs and our new Dems essentially as segregationists,” the speaker said.

“How they’re interpreting it and carrying it to another place is up to them,” Mrs. Pelosi added.

• Gabriella Muñoz contributed to this story.

