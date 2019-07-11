GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) - A truck driver accused of causing a fiery pileup that killed four people on a Colorado highway will be allowed to live out of state as prosecutors continue pursuing criminal charges against the Texas man.

A Jefferson County judge also determined Thursday that there is enough evidence for Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos to stand trial on four counts of vehicular homicide and other charges in the April 25 collision near Denver.

Police have said the truck was driving at least 85 mph (136.79 kph) on a section of Interstate 70 just after it descends from mountains west of Denver and where commercial vehicles are limited to 45 mph (72.42 kph)

Aguilera-Mederos’ attorney has said that the truck’s brakes malfunctioned and the crash was an accident.

