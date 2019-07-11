“U.S. military veterans are largely supportive of the way President Trump is leading the nation’s armed forces,” said a new Pew Research Center report released on Wednesday.

A substantial 57% of all veterans approve of the way the president is handling his duties as commander in chief — that includes 92% of Republican vets.

Another 48% overall say the Trump administration’s policies have made the military stronger while 62% feel that the president, in turn, respects veterans.

The survey also revealed that 50% of vets have the impression that Mr. Trump listens to military leaders the “right amount” when he is making national security decisions; 45% said he doesn’t listen enough. Another 58% of vets say they trust in him to make the right decisions about the use of military force and the use of nuclear weapons.

Six-out-of-10 overall approve of Mr. Trump’s dealings with North Korea, while 58% give a thumbs up to the president’s decision to send troops to the U.S. Mexico border. Another 53% agree with the president’s decision to withdraw from the Iran arms agreement.

The survey of 1,284 U.S. vets was conducted from May 14 to June 3; the entire report was released Wednesday.

