By - Associated Press - Thursday, July 11, 2019

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - A peaceful protest of the government’s treatment of immigrants has closed down a busy Buffalo intersection.

Several dozen protesters on Thursday banged cowbells and drums as they walked in a circle outside the building housing Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Some sat in the street.

Protesters carried signs saying: “Reunite families now,” and “Close the camps.”

Buffalo police posted on Twitter at about 1:15 p.m. that a section of Delaware Avenue, a main thoroughfare through downtown, was closed and urged motorists to avoid the area.

