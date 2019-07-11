Singer R. Kelly has reportedly been arrested on federal sex crime charges.

Citing “two law enforcement sources,” Chicago TV station WMAQ reported Thursday night that the 52-year old performer had been arrested in Chicago.

The arrest was made by New York Police Department detectives and federal officials with the Homeland Security Department, the NBC affiliate reported.

According to TMZ, Mr. Kelly was arrested under a 13-count indictment returned Thursday that includes charges of child porn and obstruction of justice.

WMAQ reported that Mr. Kelly is expected to be brought to New York for the next steps in the case.

Mr. Kelly has a lengthy arrest record on charges of sexual abuse involving minors.

He was arrested earlier this year and charged with aggravated sex abuse involving three minor girls and a woman. He pleaded not guilty and was released on bond.

More than a decade ago, Mr. Kelly was tried on child-pornography charges over a sex video, but the girl whom prosecutors said was shown (and would’ve been 13 at the time) denied it was her and Mr. Kelly was acquitted.

