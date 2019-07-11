MADRID (AP) - A Spanish National Court spokesman says that a man sought by Venezuela for allegedly burning a 22-year-old man during anti-government protests two years ago has been jailed in Madrid.

Enzo Franchini Oliveros’ arrest was first announced on Wednesday by Venezuela’s top prosecutor, Tarek William Saab. Saab tweeted that Oliveros was sought for public disorder, intentional homicide and terrorism charges related to the burning of Orlando Figuera during a demonstration in May 2017.

A Spanish National Police spokeswoman said Oliveros was arrested on Monday in a town near Madrid.

A National Court spokesman says the man told Judge Santiago Pedraz during questioning Thursday that he didn’t want to be extradited. A hearing needs to be scheduled for magistrates to decide.

Both officials spoke on customary condition of anonymity.

