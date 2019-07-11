DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) - A guidance counselor described her struggle to take a gun from a 12-year-old eastern Iowa student in the first day of the boy’s trial for attempted murder and other charges.

The Quad-City Times reports that among the eight witnesses who testified Thursday during the trial in Davenport was North Scott Junior High School guidance counselor Holly Leinhauser. She described the “intense struggle” last August when she and social studies teacher Dawn Spring tried to grab the loaded gun from the boy.

The boy allegedly pointed the .22-caliber gun at Spring and pulled the trigger but it didn’t fire because the safety was engaged. After Spring led the boy outside the classroom, she and the counselor managed to tear the gun from him.

The now 13-year-old boy is being tried as a youthful offender in adult court. He’s charged with attempted murder, carrying weapons on school grounds, and assault while using or displaying a dangerous weapon.

The trial will continue Friday.

The Associated Press doesn’t generally name juveniles charged with crimes.

___

Information from: Quad-City Times, http://www.qctimes.com

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.