President Trump on Thursday said China is “letting us down” by failing to purchase U.S. farm products in exchange for his decision to hit the pause button on tariffs.

Mr. Trump compared China unfavorably to Mexico, which he said is fulfilling its end of the deal after the White House threatened levies on its southern neighbor over illegal immigration.

“Mexico is doing great at the Border, but China is letting us down in that they have not been buying the agricultural products from our great Farmers that they said they would. Hopefully they will start soon!” Mr. Trump tweeted.

Earlier this month, in Japan, Mr. Trump said China agreed to buy agricultural goods in exchange for the moratorium on new tariffs and the resumption of limited U.S. sales to Huawei, a Chinese tech company that’s been blacklist by the Commerce Department.

“We’re right back on track,” Trump told reporters after meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Osaka. “We’re holding back on tariffs and they’re going to buy farm products.”

The president’s tweet suggested a partial derailment, as both sides try to strike an elusive trade deal.

Mr. Trump accused China of reneging on previous agreements earlier this year, leaving negotiations in disarray.

He imposed tariffs on over $200 billion worth of Chinese imports, saying it will bring the Asian power to the table, as companies move their operations elsewhere. China retaliated with tariffs on U.S. goods.

Both sides signaled a thaw in Osaka, though it’s unclear if they can clear remaining roadblocks to a final pact.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.