President Trump is backing off a plan that would require Medicare to pass negotiated drug rebates directly to consumers at the pharmacy counter.

The administration pushed the rule as a key plank in Mr. Trump’s plan to cut skyrocketing drug costs, saying drug companies should be forced to compete without mysterious middlemen getting in the way.

Insurers balked at the proposal, arguing they’d be forced to raise premiums if they no longer received rebates they viewed as a vital negotiating tool in dealing with drug companies and offering attractive rates.

The Congressional Budget Office estimated that taxpayers would have to shell out more than $170 billion over 10 years to subsidize the premium hikes.

“Based on careful analysis and thorough consideration, the president has decided to withdraw the rebate rule,” White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere said.

It is the second setback for Mr. Trump’s drug-cost crusade this week.

On Monday, a federal judge blocked the administration’s rule requiring drug companies to disclose list prices in TV ads. The rule was set to take effect Tuesday.

Members of both parties are pushing legislation to enact the rule, anyway, and Mr. Trump is teasing an executive order to ensure American consumers do not pay more for their prescriptions than the lowest price in other nations.

Mr. Deere said the administration is “encouraged” by bipartisan consideration of legislation to reduce drug costs and will continue to pursue executive actions of its own.

