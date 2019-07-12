COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) - Police say eight officers involved in the shooting of an 18-year-old man that followed an Idaho Fourth of July fireworks display have been placed on paid leave.

The Coeur d’Alene Press reported Friday that officers shot Tyler Rambo more than 10 times in a Coeur d’Alene park after police say he refused to drop his gun and fired once at officers.

Rambo was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Officials did not give an update on his condition.

A relative posted on Facebook that Rambo is improving.

Police say Justin Bangs, Jacob Brazle, Kyle Cannon, Matthew Edward, Ryan Germain, Nathan Herbig, Jacob Proctor and Casey Ziegler were placed on leave as Idaho State Police investigates the shooting.

