Embattled Labor Secretary Alex Acosta said Friday he’s resigning in the wake of questions of his handling of the prosecution of accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein more than a decade ago.

“I thought the right thing was to step aside,” Mr. Acosta told reporters.

Mr. Acosta appeared at the White House with President Trump, who said Mr. Acosta called him this morning and it was the secretary’s decision.

Mr. Trump said he agreed that the Epstein case was becoming a distraction, and that it was time for Mr. Acosta to leave.

The decision to step down comes amid a chorus of calls by Democrats for Mr. Acosta’s resignation. They said his approval as U.S. attorney of a lenient plea deal for Mr. Epstein in 2008 should disqualify him for the job.

Federal prosecutors last week arrested Mr. Epstein on new charges of sex trafficking for allegedly abusing underage girls at his homes in New York and Palm Beach, Florida.

The president called Mr. Acosta a “great Labor secretary, not a good one.” Mr. Trump said he did “a very good job.”

Mr. Acosta said he will leave his post in a week. He said the economy is great and “that’s what this administration needs to focus” on.

The president, who spoke to reporters as he departed Washington for a fundraising trip in the Midwest, said he will name an acting Labor secretary.

