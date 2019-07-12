BALTIMORE (AP) - Baltimore police have confirmed that a man found shot to death in a car near Morgan State University was a student at the school.

Police spokeswoman Detective Chakia Fennoy told The Baltimore Sun 19-year-old Manuel Luis was shot to death early Thursday in what they think was a robbery.

WJZ reports that his car was found outside the security gates of his off-campus student apartment with at least three bullet holes in the doors and windows. Luis was found inside with gunshot wounds to his upper body.

Morgan State officials said Luis was studying business. Members of Morgan State’s freshmen student government association posted a tribute to him on social media as police investigate.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.