Members of the Congressional Black Caucus are upset with an insurgent group’s push to unseat incumbent House Democrats of color in the 2020 primary election, The Hill reported on Friday.

Justice Democrats, the liberal progressive group that helped power Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to victory last year in New York City, has set its sights on taking out more incumbents next year — including Reps. Henry Cueller of Texas, a member of the Hispanic caucus, and William Lacy Clay of Missouri, a CBC member.

Rep. Gregory Meeks of New York said it is “strange” that “social Democrats” would be targeting members of the CBC who “have stood and fought to make sure that African Americans are included and part of this process.”

“I don’t know what that agenda is, but if they want to come after members of the Black Caucus, it’s two ways,” Mr. Meeks said.

The newspaper reported that members are concerned that they could have a target on their back.

Alexandra Rojas, the group’s executive director, defended their strategy by noting that former President Barack Obama ran against incumbent Rep. Bobby Rush, also a member of the CBC, in the 2000 primary.

“This is a democracy and voters deserve choices,” Ms. Rojas said.

The group has endorsed Jessica Cisneros’ challenge against Mr. Cueller, and Cori Bush’s second challenge against Mr. Clay. The group is also backing Marie Newman’s challenge against Rep. Dan Lipinski in Illinois, as well as Rep. Eliot Engel’s challenger Jamaal Bowman, who is black.

