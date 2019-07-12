BALTIMORE (AP) - A man convicted of two murders is now charged in the death of his adult daughter who was found dismembered near a Baltimore dumpster.

The Baltimore Sun reports 65-year-old Lawrence Banks was charged Thursday with first-degree murder in the death of Dominique Foster. Foster’s headless body was found in May near Banks’ apartment. In 1976, he threw his infant daughter through a glass door while arguing with his wife, who was later found dead. No one was charged in her death.

In 1991, he killed his son and a friend. In 2006, his then-girlfriend’s daughter filed a protective order against him. The daughter and her 9-month-old baby were later found shot to death. He wasn’t charged in their deaths. The case remains open.

Court records didn’t list an attorney for Banks.

