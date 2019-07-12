PHILADELPHIA (AP) - The Transportation Security Administration says officers closed the checked baggage room at Philadelphia International Airport after finding a device that resembled a pipe bomb.
The room was evacuated and closed for about 40 minutes on Thursday after officers spotted the device in a checked bag.
The TSA says officers tracked down the passenger, who told them it was a prototype laser for a robot.
Authorities waited until the bomb squad determined the device did not pose any threat.
The passenger was allowed to catch his flight along with his belongings.
