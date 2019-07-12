President Trump called on congressional Democrats Friday to approve his new trade agreement with Canada and Mexico and stop “playing around” with a deal that will benefit American workers.

Speaking at Derco Aerospace in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Mr. Trump said lawmakers should send the agreement known as USMCA to his desk “immediately” for his signature.

“We shouldn’t be playing around,” Mr. Trump told workers at the plant. “We need help from the Democrats to get it done. And every day that goes by gets more and more political, because we get closer and closer to the election.”

Prominent House Democrats said this week they want changes to the agreement pertaining to prescription drugs and other features including labor standards. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hasn’t yet committed to bringing up the agreement, although many Democrats favor the deal.

The president said he isn’t concerned about sharing credit for the agreement.

“View it as a bipartisan bill, and it shows that Congress is doing something other than wasting time on the ‘witch hunt,’ and the nonsense that they they work so hard at,” Mr. Trump said.

He said the new agreement will benefit Wisconsin dairy farmers, auto workers and other industries by eliminating tariffs and requiring that more products be manufactured in the U.S.

