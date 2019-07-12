House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings warned members on his committee Friday to dial back criticizing each other as his panel continues their hearing on child separations.

“I think we all, on both sides of the aisle, I think we need to be careful about how we talk about the motives of our colleagues. I believe that everyone is operating in good faith,” the Maryland Democrat said.

The chairman’s comments came after Republican Rep. Mark Green of Tennessee insisted that Democrats were manufacturing their concern for “theatrics.”

Mr. Green compared their outrage at border agents to the anger towards troops coming home from Vietnam and slammed comments made by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, New York Democrat, comparing conditions to Nazi concentration camps.

“How insane is that?” he said.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.