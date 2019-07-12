The Republican mayor of Miami said Friday he has been left in the dark and has no way to verify reports that the federal government plans to begin President Trump’s promised deportation sweep.

The New York Times reported this week that the raids will target about 2,000 illegal immigrants who have been ordered deported but are defying those judges’ orders to remain in the country.

“We have not been notified about the scale of the operation,” Mayor Francis X. Suarez said Friday on CNN. “We haven’t been notified about the time. We have not been notified about who is being targeted.”

“So frankly, it is difficult as mayor to figure out what is going to be happening in our city,” Mr. Suarez, the son of Cuban exiles, said. “It certainly creates a heightened sense of apprehension for people who are living in the city of Miami, and we are left in the dark without knowing what is exactly going to happen here.”

Mr. Suarez pointed out that Mr. Trump had scheduled the sweep to begin last month before he said he called it off to give Congress more time to deal with the surge of families trying to cross into the nation illegally.

“It is heartbreaking to see the kind of anxiety that this is creating across the nation,” he said.

Mr. Suarez said the federal government should focus on deporting violent criminals. Otherwise, he said elected leaders should move away from the “divisive” rhetoric on the issue in order to clear the way for a solution that welcomes people who want to be a productive, tax-paying member of the society.

“We’ve got to solve this problem, and we’ve got to solve it now,” he said.

