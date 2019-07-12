BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - A group has submitted a petition to amend the North Dakota Constitution aimed at allowing citizens to grow and use marijuana.

The group submitted a proposed petition to Secretary of State Al Jaeger on Friday.

Group chairwoman Jody Vetter of Bismarck says the proposal aims to allow people 21 and over to possess and grow up to a dozen marijuana plants for personal use.

Medical marijuana use is legal in North Dakota but Vetter says it’s too restrictive. She says many North Dakotans cannot find a doctor to prescribe it.

Supporters of the idea need to collect about 27,000 signatures to get it on the ballot. Vetter says supporters want to get it on the ballot for the June 2020 primary election.

