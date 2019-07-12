DOVER, N.H. (AP) - A criminal investigation is underway in New Hampshire after Stafford County computers were infected with a virus believed to have come from overseas.

The virus affected about 500 county computers. It’s unclear if any information was stolen.

WMUR-TV reports the virus was found in computers at the county jail, nursing home, the sheriff’s office and the county attorney’s office.

The Secret Service is helping with the investigation.

Stafford County Board of Commissioners Chairman George Maglaras said the virus “just showed up” on peoples’ computers, and started to “erase most of our capacity.”

He says no one has asked for money.

The county’s IT department has been working to repair the computers.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan is scheduled to attend a public meeting about the attack on Monday.

___

Information from: WMUR-TV, http://wmur.com

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.